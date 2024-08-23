Manushi Chhillar: Enid Blyton Was Such A Big Part Of My Childhood

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar has received a christened“Secret Seven” written by Enid Blyton, which she tagged as a“meaningful gift”, and added that the English children's writer has been a big part of her childhood.

Manushi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture of herself holding the book, which tells the story of a fictional group of child detectives and has Peter as the society's head, Peter's sister Janet, Pam, Barbara, Jack, Colin and George.

“Some memories are worth reliving, Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood. Hands down the most meaningful gift I've received lately,” she wrote as the caption.

On August 22, Manushi shared her many moods and how she ended it with her“favourite food”, bhelpuri, a delicacy from Mumbai.

Manushi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of mirror selfies of herself sitting in her vanity van. She ended it with a picture having bhelpuri and posing for the camera.

“Fake bruise, many moods and ending it with my fav food,” she wrote.

It was in 2022, when Manushi made her debut in Hindi cinema in the historical drama“Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film traced the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer“The Great Indian Family”, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie“Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

Her most recent work was Ali Abbas Zafar's science fiction action film“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Coming up next for Manushi is set to appear in the action thriller“Tehran” starring John Abraham and is directed by Arun Gopalan.