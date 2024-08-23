OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Kalki 2898 AD, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The OTT line-up this week marks the perfect time to binge-watch some movies and shows this weekend. A number of new movies and web series will be available on various OTT platforms including Netflix, Jio Cinema, Prime, ZEE5, SonyLiv. Here's a look at the ones to watch out for this weekend.

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is now available on OTT platforms. The is released in regional languages on Prime, while the Hindi version can be streamed on Netflix.

Dhanush's action thriller Raayan released on Amazon Prime today i.e. August 23. The crime thriller was released on July 26. Dhanush has also written and directed the movie. The film has been well-received by audiences. It also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. As Dhanush's 50th movie, it will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is an unscripted show that premiered on Amazon Prime today, August 23. The series offers an inside look into the life of social media sensation Uorfi Javed . The trailer highlights her ambitious aspirations, including her quest for celebrity status and the controversies that keep her in the spotlight.

Angry Young Men

The documentary series Angry Young Men released on OTT platform Amazon Prime on August 20. The title 'Angry Young Men' refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s. Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar played a pivotal role in Big B's stardom.