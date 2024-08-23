Harris Vows Firm Support For Ukraine If Elected President
8/23/2024 1:08:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In her speech at the U.S. Democratic Party convention in Chicago, the candidate for presidency said she would firmly stand with Ukraine if she won the election.
This is reported by Ukrinform's own correspondent.
According to Harris, five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelensky "to warn him about Russia's plans to invade."
"I helped mobilize a global response- over 50 countries-to defend against Putin's aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies," Harris emphasized.
She said that Republican candidate, her rival Donald Trump,“on the other hand, has threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade our allies. Said Russia could – quote – 'do whatever the hell they want'”.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Democratic Party was holding a national convention in Chicago on August 19-22 to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate.
