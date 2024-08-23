Thousands Of Civilians In Gaza Displaced Due To Israel's Evacuation Orders, Ngos Say
The latest Israeli evacuation orders once again displaced
thousands of civilians in Gaza, said a joint statement Thursday by
more than two dozen humanitarian groups, according to Anadolu
Agency.
“Another mass movement of families and humanitarian workers from
areas in Deir al-Balah - one of the only remaining areas in the
occupied Gaza Strip with essential infrastructure and warehouses
storing aid supplies” is underway, 27 humanitarian groups,
including Save the Children, Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders (MSF),
Mercy Corps, Islamic Relief and Danish Refugee Council said in the
statement.
Palestinian civilians who have been forced into displacement
many times since October 2023, and workers of at least 24
non-governmental organizations are on the move once again, it
stressed.
