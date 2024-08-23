The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Opens Applications For Its Latin Music Research And Preservation Grant Program

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Talented musicologists and educational institutions will receive a total of $60,000 for research and preservation of Latin sponsored for the first time by PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos

Deadline to apply is November 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. ET.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® announced that applications are officially open for its 2024 Latin Music Research and Preservation Grant program . This marks the second time the Foundation has opened the program this year. For the first time in the program's decade long history, the program will be sponsored. In celebration of the Foundation's 10-year anniversary, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos is increasing the number of grants available from four to six, and the grant amounts from $5,000 to $10,000 each, for a total of $60,000 distributed amongst projects. This program provides grants to music institutions, nonprofit organizations, musicologists, and researchers around the world who are enhancing and preserving Latin music heritage. Grants offered by the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation fall into two categories:







Three (3) Research Grants for a maximum amount of $10,000 each , which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres. Three (3) Preservation Grants for a maximum of $10,000 each , which support projects aiming to archive and preserve the heritage of Latin music.

Applications from qualified candidates will be reviewed by a committee of experts from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and the United States. Six applicants will each receive a grant with a maximum value of $10,000.

“Research and Preservation Grants play an important role in ensuring the legacy of Latin music and future creators, we are grateful to PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos for their generosity,” said Raquel“Rocky” Egusquiza , Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.“Together, we are able to increase our impact and support deserving projects in fulfillment of our mission.”

“Since launching PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos in 2021, our mission has been to strengthen Hispanic businesses and communities, while celebrating and preserving Hispanic culture,” said Esperanza Teasdale , Vice President & General Manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America.“We're proud to extend our support to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to advance the research and preservation of Latin music, which is one of the most significant and diverse elements of Hispanic culture.”

Since its inception in 2015, the program has awarded more than $195,000 in grants to support projects, one of which received a Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® Award.

Link to apply, guidelines, and past project winners are available by clicking here . The materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or Portuguese. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. ET. If you have any additional questions email ... and/or visit .

