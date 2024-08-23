Dhaka Accuses India Of 'Anti-Bangladesh Policy' Due To Floods, New Delhi Warns Against 'Misplaced Narratives'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, severe flooding has wreaked havoc in border areas of Bangladesh. Amid massive destruction, India is facing accusations of being the leading cause of floods in Bangladesh. There were allegations that sudden flooding resulted from the opening of the sluice gates of Tripura dam without any prior information.



On Thursday, the of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected the claims and clarified that the flooding in Bangladesh districts resulted from heavy rainfall, not water released from Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura. The Indian government sources have also warned the neighbouring country not to promote any“misplaced” narratives in the matter, reported the Times of India.



The warning comes after one of the advisers to the interim government, Mohammad Nahid Islam, alleged that India showed“non-cooperation” with Bangladesh by opening dams“without any prior warning,” reported TOI, citing sources. He also hoped that India would end its“anti-Bangladesh” policy.



Rumours in Dhaka about Yunus summoning Indian envoy

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, on Thursday. Verma reiterated New Delhi's commitment to work with Dhaka during his meeting.

Times of India reported that Verma's meeting with Yunus has been rumoured to be the outcome of a social media summon to the Indian envoy. However, a source told TOI

that the interaction was scheduled days before the Bangladesh floods, adding that the word 'summon' is an attempt at disinformation. The source also warned against backing such“misplaced narratives,” which is“unhelpful to bilateral ties.”

On Thursday, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh wrote on X,“HC Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh interim government, today. Reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the peoples of India and Bangladesh for peace, security and development.”