Avantor Triumphs With Three Awards At Korea Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024

Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences advanced technologies industries, has secured three prestigious awards at the esteemed Korea Biopharma Excellence Awards (KBEA) 2024. The KBEA event, held in conjunction with the 13th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Korea & 6th Vaccine World East Asia 2024 on 13-14, August 2024, underscores Avantor's exceptional achievements in downstream processing and single-use systems, as well as its leadership as a biopharma supplier in Korea.



Avantor received the following awards:



Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Downstream Processing

Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Single Use Systems Overall Biopharma Supplier of the Year

These accolades highlight Avantor's commitment to excellence and innovation in bioprocessing. The "Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Downstream Processing" acknowledges Avantor's products and solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of downstream processing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Supporting this success is Avantor's Korea Innovation Customer Support Center (ICSC), which serves as a hub of scientific collaboration and innovation. The ICSC team collaborates closely with customers, offering services that help improve yields, reduce production costs, and ensure efficient production.

The "Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Single Use Systems" recognizes Avantor's pioneering single-use solutions for strengthening production capabilities, streamlining operations, and improve scalability for biopharmaceutical companies. Notably, this marks the fourth consecutive year that Avantor has received the "Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Single Use Systems," following wins in 2022, 2021, and 2020.

The "Overall Biopharma Supplier of the Year" award is a testament to Avantor's comprehensive impact on the biopharma industry, reflecting the company's dedication to providing high-quality products and services that drive advancements in biopharmaceutical research and production.

Jin Young Lee, Head, Biopharma, APAC, Avantor, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards at the Korea Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024. These accolades underscore our relentless commitment to innovation and excellence in bioprocessing and reinforces our standing as a premier supplier in the biopharma industry. They are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in Korea, who strive to deliver solutions that enable our customers to deliver life-changing therapies to the patients who need them."

James Hwang, Head of Biopharma Applications, AMEA, Avantor commented on the awards and said,“Receiving these awards is a testament to our relentless dedication to advancing bioprocessing capabilities. Our commitment to innovation is embodied in the work we do at the Korea Innovation Customer Support Center (ICSC). Our dedicated team of scientists and application experts at the ICSC help customers with process optimisation, troubleshooting, new product proof of concepts, and hands-on trainings to meet their evolving needs. These awards not only recognize our achievements but also highlight the importance of collaboration and customer-centricity in advancing the biopharma industry.”

Avantor's recognition at the Korea Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024 follows its recent success at the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2024 , where the company won five awards, further solidifying its leadership position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visitavantorsciences and find us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

