Citizens Commission On Human Rights Exhibit In Osaka Helps Protect Vulnerable Children

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) OSAKA, Japan, Aug. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - A dramatic increase in the prescription of dangerous psychotropic drugs to Japanese children prompted Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Japan and a group of concerned holistic professionals to organize a daylong call to action at the Osaka International Center. More than 1,000 attended the sessions and toured the“Psychiatry: An of Death Exhibit” to learn the cold, hard facts about psychiatry, its history, plans, practitioners, and the threat the industry poses to the country's children and future.







PHOTO CAPTION: More than a thousand attended the Citizens Commission on Human Rights daylong conference at Osaka International Convention Center to learn the truth about psychiatry.

CCHR Japan Executive Director Yuzuru Ogura, who has directed the activities of this human rights watchdog since 2007, described how he and his team learned of the dangers of psychiatric drugs. Drugs often prescribed to youngsters increase violence and suicidality in children and young adults. CCHR documented abuse cases and provided this urgent information to Japan's Ministry of Health, which issued 66 black box warnings on psychiatric drugs-the strictest and most serious level warning that can be placed on a pharmaceutical product. Despite these warnings in Japan and many other countries, annual global sales of drugs prescribed for so-called learning disabilities bring in tens of billions of U.S. dollars .

Ogura explained why a tour of the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit was incorporated into the seminar.“This exhibit demonstrates the need to protect society from psychiatric harm,” he said.

The exhibit includes graphic images and footage of inhumane psychiatric procedures, including shock treatment and irreversible psychosurgery. They learned about the effects of mind-numbing drugs such as those used to silence dissidents in the gulags of the former Soviet Union. They learned of the role of psychiatrists in the deaths of world-famous artists.

“Now I understand why so many children are diagnosed with developmental disorders,” said one woman, who realized, to her shock, that forcing kids to take mind-altering drugs is abuse.“I learned things I really needed to know.”

A teacher, disturbed by the quantity of mind-altering drugs administered to pupils in her school, was relieved to find she was not alone-that there are many men and women committed to saving this generation of young people who are being robbed of their childhood and future.

“It is important to know the truth,” said another who was among many conference participants who volunteered to help spread the campaign.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by psychiatrist Thomas Szasz and the Church of Scientology, inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and his commitment to abolishing any and all physically damaging practices in the field of mental health.

LEARN MORE:

VIDEO:

PHOTO link for media:

PHOTO CAPTION: More than a thousand attended the Citizens Commission on Human Rights daylong conference at Osaka International Convention Center to learn the truth about psychiatry.

TAGS: #Osaka #Japan #CitizensCommissionOnHumanRightsJapan #Psychiatry #PsychiatryAnIndustryOfDeath

News Source: Citizens Commission on Human Rights