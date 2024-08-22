MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER SHARE
Date
8/22/2024 11:20:34 PM
|
Tampa, FL, 08/22/2024 / 16:17, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.
The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
08/22/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG
MENAFN22082024004691010666ID1108592211
