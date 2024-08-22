Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Poised For Success Amid Looming Changes In Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana) is looking to become the world's premier resource for cannabis products.“With a significant majority of Americans supporting cannabis use and the U.S. on the verge of changing the status of the substance under the Controlled Substances Act ('CSA'), Software Effective Solutions is positioning itself for marked growth and success in the coming months,” a recent article reads.“With these looming changes as a backdrop, MedCana's commitment to building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams needed to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world is perfectly timed. Committed to absolute integrity, sustainability and social responsibility, MedCana is a holding company focused on developing assets in the agricultural-technology and the cannabis industries.”

About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at .

