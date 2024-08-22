ADVISORY – Teamsters To Hold Rally Outside CPKC Headquarters
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 -- Teamster members will hold a rally outside of CPKC's headquarters in Calgary. Union leaders will be available for interview.
Locomotive engineers, conductors, yard workers, and rail traffic controllers at CPKC are currently locked in a labour dispute following a breakdown in bargaining.
|
| WHO:
|
| François Laporte, National President, Teamsters Canada
Sean O'Brien, General President, International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Picketing rail workers
|
| WHAT:
|
| Media availability, photo op, rally
|
| WHEN:
|
| Friday, August 23 from 9:00am to 10:30am MDT
|
| WHERE:
|
| CP Headquarters
7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E. Calgary, AB T2C 4X9 Canada
With over 130,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation, warehouse, and supply chain union. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.
Media requests:
Marc-André Gauthier
Teamsters Canada
Cell: 514-206-0492
...
