AWC Ignites The Future Of Mobility And Reshapes The Global Automotive Industry

The transformation of the automotive accelerated in the first half of 2024 with the steady rise in production and sales of new vehicles. By the end of June, the cumulative production and sales of domestically produced new energy in China exceeded 30 million, with the share of Chinese brand passenger cars surpassing 60%. Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), steady growth is anticipated throughout the year with continued implementation of favorable policies such as "old-for-new" and "promoting new energy vehicles in rural areas."

2024 (AWC ), a complete ecosystem exchange platform for the total supply chain of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, will be held at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center (Bao'an) from November 6 to 8, 2024.

2024 will feature a 50,000 square meter exhibition space, bringing together manufacturers and solution providers from more than 50 countries and regions. The exhibition will be divided into seven major sections:

automotive electronic components, automotive new materials, software defined vehicles, intelligent vehicles and internet of vehicles, new energy vehicle core components, electronic and electrical technology, new energy vehicle and battery technology, and automotive engineering and assembly technology. This comprehensive display will showcase the latest achievements and innovative technologies in the industry, fostering a more open, complete, and collaborative automotive ecosystem, and creating more market-competitive products.

In the current context of the automotive industry's rapid transition towards electrification, intelligence, networking, and green development, AWC will focus on core topics, such as smart cockpits, electronic and electrical architecture innovation, and ESG. Nearly 20 forum activities will gather prominent representatives from domestic and international OEMs, supply chain companies, first-tier suppliers, government departments, and business associations to seek developments and breakthroughs together via deep analysis of industrial upgrading trends and technological innovations.

Driven by globalization, the organizers of AWC have meticulously planned a series of activities including International Exchange Day, factory visits, and international trade matchmaking throughout the show period. These activities aim to provide overseas visitors with a comprehensive understanding of China's automotive industry and technologies,

promoting international automotive trade and interaction via face-to-face exchange with Chinese OEMs, parts and components suppliers, and solution providers.

