Generative AI Is Shaping The Future - What Does It Mean For Contact Center Agents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Synergy Research Group shows Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market, with new technologies like Generative AI leading the charge. As AI's role in customer service continues to grow, it raises important questions: How much of the CCaaS is truly AI-powered? Will contact center agents be replaced by AI? And what does Synergy's latest research reveal about these emerging trends?

Diverse Approaches to AI in CCaaS

AI is being integrated into CCaaS through various approaches, each offering different levels of automation:



AI Assist / Agent Co-Pilot:

This approach leverages Generative AI to enhance the capabilities of human agents by providing real-time assistance, generating responses, and automating routine tasks. It empowers agents to handle interactions more effectively.

Limited Automation (<30%):

In this scenario, AI, including Generative AI & Conversational AI, is used for basic automation, streamlining simple interactions such as answering FAQs or handling initial customer inquiries, while human agents manage more nuanced tasks. Major Automation (>60%):

Advanced implementations of AI, particularly Generative AI, allow for a high degree of automation, where AI handles most customer interactions. Some companies are exploring fully automated contact centers powered by these technologies.

Generative AI's Impact on Contact Center Agents

"Generative AI, a powerful subset of AI, is not yet ready to replace all contact center agents. However, it is already being utilized in specific use cases where full automation is possible, allowing companies to experiment with entirely AI-driven customer service operations," said Jeremy Duke, Chief Analyst and Founder of Synergy Research Group. "While the

CCaaS market remains fast-growing, Generative AI can reduce agent turnover and limit the growth of agent headcount by taking over repetitive tasks, enabling agents to focus on more complex, value-added interactions."

AI and Generative AI's Revenue Contribution to CCaaS

Currently, AI, including Generative AI, accounts for a low single-digit percentage of the overall CCaaS market revenue. Although its revenue share is modest today, Generative AI is expected to play a much more significant role in the coming years as the technology advances and its adoption grows.

Synergy's Evolving Research on the CCaaS Market

In response to the evolving CCaaS market, Synergy Research has expanded its reporting to include the latest developments in AI and Generative AI. Our new CCaaS segmentation report provides insights into market leadership across different segments-down-market, mid-market, and up-market-highlighting that each segment is led by different companies, all of whom face competition from a diverse group of market participants.

What's Next for Generative AI in CCaaS?

Generative AI is at the forefront of the AI revolution in CCaaS, offering unprecedented opportunities for automation and efficiency. However, rather than eliminating jobs, Generative AI is expected to transform them, creating new roles for more sophisticated, higher-skilled agents. As this technology continues to evolve, its impact on the CCaaS market will only grow, shaping the future of customer service.

About

Synergy Research Group

Synergy Research Group provides quarterly market share analysis and forecasts for Communications and Cloud related industries. Our data and analysis is provided to clients through Synergy's unique research SaaS platform, SIATM, which enables intuitive access to complex and fast-moving data sets.

Synergy's Competitive MatrixTM and CustomViewTM take this research capability one step further, enabling our clients to receive on-going quantitative market research that matches their internal, executive view of the market segments they compete in.

Synergy's data analytics and analysis have been widely recognized worldwide for over 20 years and are frequently used by global industry leaders, governments, and financial institutions.

For more insights into the impact of Generative AI and AI on the CCaaS market or to find out more about how to access Synergy's in-depth CCaaS market data, please contact Heather Gallo @

[email protected]

or at 775-785-3113.

SOURCE Synergy Research Group