Travel Anxiety On The Rise: Top Fall Traveler Concerns Of 2024

In a recent Squaremouth survey of more than 1,600 travel insurance customers, 75% of respondents said they were more concerned about protecting their trip costs this fall compared to previous years. This amount of concern may be attributed to the impending Flu season, frequent airline disruptions and a record-breaking hurricane season .

Squaremouth.com , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, shares the most pressing concerns among travelers as we close out this expensive and tumultuous summer travel season.

1. Getting Sick or Injured While Traveling

64% of travelers reported their biggest concern is getting sick or injured during their trip. Since many primary health insurance plans don't provide international coverage, receiving medical treatment abroad can result in high out-of-pocket expenses.

Squaremouth Tip: Look for a plan with at least $50,000 in Emergency Medical coverage and at least $100,000 in Medical Evacuation coverage. More coverage may be necessary if you are traveling to a remote destination or have an action-packed itinerary.

2. Canceling A Trip

16% of travelers reported they were most worried about having to cancel their trip prior to departure. With average fall trip costs up 36% over last year to a staggering $8,056 per trip, travelers are growing increasingly concerned about protecting their costly trip investments.

Squaremouth Tip: By covering your trip cost, your policy will include Trip Cancellation with coverage for unforeseen medical emergencies for yourself or a loved one and inclement weather that occur prior to your departure benefit can reimburse up to 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs if you are forced to cancel your trip due to unforeseen reasons.

In addition to Trip Cancellation, comprehensive policies will also include coverage for Trip Interruption , and the option to add on Cancel for Any Reason coverage for an added fee.

3. Travel Delays & Missed Connections

10% of fall travelers stated their primary concerns involve airport delays, missing a connecting flight or losing their luggage. While there's no way to guarantee your flight will leave on time, travel insurance can help protect you financially and make delays more comfortable.

Squaremouth Tip: Travel Delay coverage can refund meals and hotels if your flight is delayed for at least 3-12 hours, and may even cover the additional costs paid to catch up to your destination. Look for a policy with the shortest delay time required for coverage.

Squaremouth polled more than 1,600 customers regarding their upcoming Fall travel plans to determine the current trends among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 08/4/2024 and 08/21/2024.

