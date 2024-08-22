Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Sclerotherapy: Eliminating Varicose Veins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Simon Ourian, M.D., Cosmetic Dermatology expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian reviews sclerotherapy, a minimally invasive for eliminating varicose veins with quick recovery and long-lasting results.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anti-aging continues to be a significant concern for men and women worldwide. Among the various treatments available, sclerotherapy has gained substantial popularity as an effective way to combat and treat varicose veins and spider veins. As we age, our skin naturally becomes drier and less elastic, with reduced fat and collagen in the deeper layers, particularly affecting areas like the legs, face, hands, chest, and more.

Sclerotherapy involves injecting a solution, typically a saline solution, directly into the vein. This solution irritates the blood vessel lining, causing it to collapse and stick together. This proven and effective treatment offers a minimally invasive option with low risks for those looking to address these common vein issues.

Dr. Simon Ourian: A Leader in Sclerotherapy

Dr. Simon Ourian, the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, has been performing sclerotherapy skillfully and safely for over 25 years. The increasing popularity of sclerotherapy, particularly in developed countries with aging populations, is a testament to its effectiveness. Dr. Ourian's world-renowned results and unique techniques have made his services highly sought after. Despite the media's influence in boosting sclerotherapy trends, Dr. Ourian remains a trusted expert with a proven track record of satisfied patients.

Dr. Ourian will delve into the pros and cons of sclerotherapy treatment, highlighting its vast benefits and associated risks.

“Through advanced technologies such as sclerotherapy, we can target and diminish the appearance of hand and facial veins. These treatments work by causing the veins to fade or collapse, promoting their natural absorption by the body.” - Dr. Simon Ourian

Pros of Sclerotherapy:

- Minimally Invasive and Effective: Sclerotherapy involves a series of injections without surgery or anesthesia.

- Quick Procedure: Often completed in under an hour, this treatment can be done in a physician's office.

- Minimal Downtime: Most patients can resume normal activities immediately after the procedure.

- Alleviates Symptoms: Sclerotherapy addresses aching, swelling, or cramps caused by varicose veins.

- Long-Lasting Results: When followed by proper aftercare and lifestyle adjustments, the results can be enduring.

Cons of Sclerotherapy:

- Not Suitable for Everyone: Individuals with certain health conditions may not be candidates for sclerotherapy.

- Potential Side Effects: Though generally mild, side effects like bruising, swelling, and discoloration can occur.

- Insurance Coverage: Depending on whether the procedure is deemed cosmetic or medically necessary, insurance may not cover it.

- Multiple Sessions Required: Some patients may need more than one session to achieve their desired results.

- Rare Complications: Ulceration at the injection site, though rare, is a possible complication that may require additional medical attention.

Growing Popularity Among Men

While sclerotherapy has traditionally been more common among women, there is a growing acceptance among men, contributing to its overall popularity. Men, increasingly seeking cosmetic treatments, are recognizing the benefits of this minimally invasive procedure for vein issues. Professions that involve prolonged standing or heavy lifting, such as construction, teaching, or healthcare, may increase the risk of developing varicose veins, making sclerotherapy a preventive measure worth considering.

Men should have realistic expectations about the results. While the procedure can significantly reduce or eliminate veins, the extent of improvement may vary depending on the severity and location of the veins.

Consultation and Care

Consulting with a healthcare provider is essential to determine whether sclerotherapy is the right choice for your individual needs and concerns.

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology. He is celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and worldwide for his expertise in noninvasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills offers cutting-edge treatments and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call/text (310) 651-6267.

