Rocket Attack Kills 11 Policemen In E. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- At least 11 policemen were killed and seven others injuried as a result of a rocket attack by dacoits in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, on Thursday.

The provincial said in a statement that two police vans were returning from weekly duties in Machka area of Rahim Yar Khan District in Punjab when sudden rocket occurred.

Senior police officials were present at the scene when around 25 heavily armed bandits carried out the attack, destroying the police and killing 11 policemen on the spot, according to the statement.

A camp had been set up to curb the movement of dacoits in the region and additional forces had been called in. The bodies and injured were shifted to the nearest government run medical facilities.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred police officers.

The president emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the area and warned that attacks on personnel of police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered that "immediate and effective action" be taken against bandits. (end)

