Futurefuel Corp. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. August 23, 2024 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FutureFuel Corp. (“FutureFuel” or“the Company”) (NYSE: FF) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased FutureFuel securities between August 10, 2023 and May 10, 2024. Investors must file a lead plaintiff motion by August 23, 2024 .

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it“has identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows.”

The Complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that: (1) FutureFuel did not have adequate internal controls; (2) FutureFuel's financial statements were misstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising