SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Orthofix Medical Inc. - OFIX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orthofix Medical Inc. ("Orthofix" or the "Company")

(NASDAQ:

OFIX ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Orthofix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 21, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Orthofix securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On September 12, 2023, Orthofix announced the appointment of an interim Chief Executive Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer, and interim Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately, following the "unanimous decision by the Board's independent directors to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from those respective roles." In a press release, the Company stated that "[t]he Board's decision follows an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors. As a result of the investigation, the Board determined that each of these executives engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture."



On this news, Orthofix's stock price fell $5.62 per share, or 30.17%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980

ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP