Aerolase Extends Strong Performance And Share Gains, Recognized In Inc. 5000

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerolase Corp. was just named again to the annual 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in revenues.

In the 2024 list, it is #23 in healthcare products, up from #139 when the company debuted in Inc., and #1516 among the 5000, up from #2020 in its debut. The ranking rise comes despite growing off of a much larger revenue base.

After the very strong growth in 2023, Aerolase is tracking similarly in 2024.

"It is gratifying to see that our lasers' unique efficacies, versatility, and high performance with safety on all skin tones are resonating with consumers and practitioners alike," said Pavel Efremkin, CEO of Aerolase. This year, an independent consulting firm's Voice of Customer survey found that Aerolase achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85, an extraordinarily high metric in any industry.

Major drivers of Aerolase's recent growth include excellence in acne treatment, unique versatility of efficacious treatment range, and uncommonly high ROI to users in the main industry segments: dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and the most rapidly growing segment, medspas.

Another key contributor is Aerolase lasers' unique safety and efficacy to be combined in the same treatment session with aesthetic injectables – toxins, fillers, and others. This enables aesthetic clinics to offer proprietary, differentiated services and optimize practice throughput.



A recent peer-reviewed study underlines Aerolase excellence in acne via its Neo Elite® laser.

Presented at the American Society of Laser Medicine & Surgery, and accepted for publication in a prominent peer-reviewed journal, this study by Nazanin Saedi, MD, a laser dermatologist key opinion leader, noted:

...an 85% reduction in acne lesion count at the end of the treatment course and 87%

30 days afterward. The 650–microsecond, pulsed 1064–nm Nd:YAG laser [the Neo Elite®] achieves long–lasting improvement of mild to severe facial acne

vulgaris with high subject

satisfaction and without adverse effects.

Testimonial to the special attraction of Aerolase for same session combination treatments comes from, among others, Roberta Del Campo, MD, a laser luminary and the founder of Del Campo Dermatology and Laser Institute in Miami.

Combining safe and pain-free Aerolase laser treatments with injectables and other skin rejuvenation modalities allows me to effectively and efficiently get great outcomes with no patient downtime. This is a key factor that makes my practice stand out.



About Aerolase



Aerolase is the first to market in a new product category created by

Aerolase: portable, highly versatile all-skin type dermatology and aesthetic lasers. These lasers deliver proven top patient efficacy on a wide range of aesthetic and medical dermatological skin conditions coupled with unmatched practitioner ROI.

