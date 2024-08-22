Recent And Upcoming Mcewen Mining And Mcewen Copper Presentations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) and McEwen Copper Inc. are pleased to announce their participation in Fastmarkets'“Argentina: An emerging powerhouse for copper and lithium” webinar and in three upcoming conferences.

In the Fastmarkets webinar (available here ), McEwen Mining's CEO and Chief Owner Rob McEwen participated in a panel discussion exploring Argentina's vast copper and lithium reserves and how these resources are positioning the country as a pivotal player in the global energy transition. For the upcoming conferences, Rob McEwen will be joined by Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper. Rob McEwen will provide insights into McEwen Mining's projects and operations, while Michael Meding will present on the Los Azules copper project.

Jefferies Global Metals & Mining Conference, September 4-5, 2024, New York, NY Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 3:40-4:10 PM EDT

Link:

(Recording will be available at this location for 90 days following the presentation) H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9-11, 2024, New York, NY Presentation Details

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 7:00-7:30 AM EDT

Link:

(Recording will be available at this location for 90 days following the presentation) 2024 Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, September 10-13, 2024, Beaver Creek, CO Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 4:15-4:30 PM MDT (6:15-6:30 PM EDT)

Event Link:

(Presentations will be archived at )



The links to these presentations will also be available on our company's Media page:

ABOUT MCEWEN COPPER

McEwen Copper is a well-funded, private company that owns 100% of the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project, located in the San Juan province, Argentina. McEwen Copper is a 48.3%-owned private subsidiary of McEwen Mining, which trades under the ticker MUX on NYSE and TSX.

Los Azules is being designed to be distinctly different from a conventional copper mine by consuming significantly less water, emitting much lower carbon, progressing towards carbon neutral by 2038, and being powered by 100% renewable electricity once in operation. The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) released in June 2023 projects a long life of mine, short payback period, low production cost per pound, high annual copper production, and a 21.2% after-tax IRR.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. McEwen Mining also owns a 48.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment in the companies of US$225 million. His annual salary is US$1.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

