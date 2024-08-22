DR. ELSIE S. MAINALI SELECTED AS TOP NEONATOLOGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elsie S. Mainali, MD, Ph.D., Neonatal-Perinatal Pediatrician and Coach, was recently selected as Top Neonatologist of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith a wealth of experience spanning more than four decades, Dr. Elsie S. Mainali has established herself as a leading expert in the field. Her dynamic, results-driven leadership has been a driving force in her role as a practicing neonatologist, with extensive experience in Level 2, 3, and 4 NICUs. Dr. Mainali's coaching initiatives are focused on addressing critical issues such as scheduling conflicts, salary discrepancies, and inequality based on race, gender, or religion. She also places a strong emphasis on improving leadership skills within the team, with a goal of fostering wellness and using patient outcomes and satisfaction as the primary metrics for success.Dr. Mainali's areas of expertise include but are not limited to, newborn care, neonatal intensive care, medical group coaching, team building, and executive coaching.Before embarking on her career path, she graduated from Manila Central University College of Medicine and Texas A&M University, where she earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Medical Clinical Sciences/Graduate Medical Studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Mainali has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for her selection as Top Neonatologist of the Year for 2024. Additionally, Dr Mainali has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Elsie Mainali for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Mainali is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Mainali attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field, and for the next chapter in her life she is working on establishing a non-profit organization, with the mission to provide skills for the Nepalese youth through the local organization in Nepal for their culture preservation and at the same time earning a sustainable living without leaving their country.For more information, please visit: linkedin/in/elsie-mainali-42246124aAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

