Lingo Telecom Issues Statement On FCC Matter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingo is pleased to announce that it has fully resolved the Communications Commission's ("FCC") investigation pertaining to certain

robocalls during the New Hampshire primary earlier this year.

The settlement announced on Wednesday contains no findings of any rule violations, and Lingo Telecom continues to believe that it complied with all FCC rules, including those pertaining to STIR/SHAKEN call attestations.

The FCC has never before undertaken an enforcement action under its STIR/SHAKEN attestation rules.

In the interest of putting this matter behind it, Lingo Telecom voluntarily agreed to implement additional measures to further supplement its existing robust robocall mitigation procedures.



The settlement also underscores Lingo Telecom's long-standing dedication to both its robocall mitigation obligations, and its strong commitment to ensuring election integrity.

This long-standing commitment to both issues was further demonstrated by Lingo Telecom's complete cooperation with federal and state agency efforts to identify the perpetrators responsible for initiating the robocalls.

Indeed, we are pleased that the FCC saw it appropriate to reduce by half the originally proposed settlement amount in light of our collaborative approach.

Now, both the agency and Lingo Telecom can move forward and focus on the future.

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and Managed Service provider to the Business and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient voice, data, and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo owns multiple IP-based networks that deliver Cloud/UC, Fiber, Data, LD/TF, and CPaaS services. In addition, Lingo has an experienced leadership and support team that delivers exceptional 24/7/365 customer support. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo .

Contact

[email protected]



SOURCE Lingo Telecom