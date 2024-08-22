Chad’S Historic Vote: A Long-Awaited Return To Parliamentary Democracy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 29, 2024, Chad will conduct its first legislative, provincial, and municipal since 2011. This significant step, overseen by Ahmed Barticheret of the National Election Management Agency, aims to finalize a sensitive transition.



However, the decision to use an outdated electoral register due to constraints in time and resources raises concerns about fairness and transparency.



The timeline for the elections is tight, with candidate registration from October 19 to 28, 2024, and results due by February 3, 2025.



Critics like Jean Bosco Manga argue that the expedited schedule could compromise the elections' integrity. The ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) insists these elections are crucial for returning to constitutional normalcy by the end of 2024.



In contrast, opposition parties, such as the Transformateurs led by Succès Masra, view the process as an attempt to legitimize the current regime. They believe it lacks genuine democratic reforms.







The Chadian civil society is split. Some members see the elections as a closure to the transitional period, while others doubt their legitimacy from the outset.



The lack of significant electoral reforms and a rushed timetable are seen as obstacles to a transparent election process.



However, this electoral exercise in Chad is crucial-it's not just about voting. It represents a potential turning point towards stability and democratic governance in a region marked by turmoil.



The outcome will either reinforce democracy or expose ongoing vulnerabilities. It will set a precedent for how transitional governments might manage the shift towards democratic governance.

