Investor Confidence On The Rise As Mozambique’S Stock Exchange Flourishes

In the first half of 2024, the Mozambique (BVM) showcased impressive growth.



Market capitalization increased by about 11%, reaching 28.6% of the country's GDP. This rise reflects larger economic growth of 5% in the first quarter.



Turnover on the stock exchange soared by 102.2%, totaling approximately 16.69 billion meticais (€238 million). Such robust activity highlights a dynamic trading environment.



The number of listed companies held steady at 16. However, corporate debt issues expanded by 20%, from 25 to 30. This development illustrates a market deepening with diverse financial instruments.



Salim Valá, president of BVM , emphasized the dominant role of Treasury bonds in trading. They were followed by corporate bonds, commercial paper, and shares.







However, this preference underlines the market's inclination towards debt instruments, which led to higher transaction volumes.



In addition, the increase in market capitalization, along with the expansion in transaction types and volumes, signals a positive trend.



It indicates the strengthening role of the capital market in financing the private sector. The BVM is becoming increasingly central to Mozambique's economic development.



Additionally, the rise in securities and market participation marks growing investor confidence and a maturing market infrastructure.

