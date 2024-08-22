Dr. Simon Ourian Reviews Microdermabrasion: Polishing Your Skin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2020s continue to prove itself as the decade of self-image, people look every day for the safest and most popular treatments to help fight the effects of aging, maintain smooth and youthful skin, and even take preventative measures for possible future cosmetic concerns. Microdermabrasion has gained traction and popularity over the years for its noninvasive nature. This treatment uses a special device with a mildly abrasive surface to gently sand the skin while it exfoliates and removes dead skin cells. This can help reduce minor scars and blemishes, minimize the appearance of aging signs, help reduce dark spots or uneven skin tone, and improve the overall brightness and texture of the skin.

Dr. Simon Ourian, founder of Epione Beverly Hills, has safely performed minimal and noninvasive cosmetic treatments on his patients for over 25 years. His results speak for themselves, as he is trusted by the biggest names in Hollywood, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Olivia Coulpo, and many more. He will share his expert opinion and review of Microdermabrasion, along with the pros and cons of the procedure.



Pros:

- Microdermabrasion is noninvasive; no injections or anesthesia is required

- Stimulates collagen production, addressing surface-level skin concerns

- Very minimal downtime, allowing patients to return to normal activities immediately

- Enhanced skin absorption enables skincare products to penetrate deeply, contributing to firmer skin

- Quick procedure, typically taking 3-60 mins

- Addresses acne scarring, fine lines & wrinkles, correct sun damage, hyperpigmentation

- Generally causing little to no discomfort

- Regular treatments can lead to smoother, more even-toned skin

Cons:

- Mild irritation may occur, with some patients reporting redness, dryness, or mild swelling after the procedure

- Multiple sessions are often required for long-lasting results

- Skin may become more sensitive to the sun, requiring more diligent use of sunscreen

- Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is possible in individuals with darker skin tones

- The need of multiple sessions could become expensive over time



Versatility

Microdermabrasion has risen in popularity over the years for its noninvasive nature, making it appealing to a broad range of individuals. As the technology has become more accessible, Microdermabrasion has become available not just in dermatologists' offices, but also in spas and beauty salons making it easier and more affordable. Microdermabrasion offers immediate improvements in skin texture and tone. The“instant glow” effect makes it especially popular for special events or regular skincare routines.

Microdermabrasion treatment has become an effective alternative to more invasive skincare procedures, particularly those aimed at improving skin texture, tone, and appearance. Its versatility has made it suitable for people with mild skin concerns who want minimal to no downtime and a gentler approach compared to more intensive procedures like chemical peels, laser resurfacing, microneedling, or dermabrasion. However, other treatments might be more appropriate for more significant skin issues, depending on the desired results.

Popularity Rise in Men

Though it is mainly marketed toward women, there has been a significant increase in the number of men seeking cosmetic procedures, including Microdermabrasion. Men's grooming has become more commercialized and mainstream in recent years. Men who work in industries where appearance may matter may turn to Microdermabrasion to maintain a polished and professional look.

About Dr. Simon Ourian and Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Ourian is a renowned expert in cosmetic dermatology and greatly celebrated by some of the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world for technique of non-invasive procedures. Epione Beverly Hills, offers cutting-edge treatment and personalized care on a patient-to-patient basis.

