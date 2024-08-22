MIYO Health Soars On Inc. 5000 List With Remarkable 717% Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIYO empowers to prioritize student wellbeing by providing comprehensive tools and resources for early identification, intervention, and support.

- Kishore Gangwani, CEO MIYO HealthCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MIYO Health, a leading provider of student mental health solutions, is thrilled to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This year, MIYO Health secured the impressive ranking of No. 647 (top 13%), a testament to the company's dedication to transforming student well-being through innovative technology and unwavering commitment.From TeleTeachers to MIYO Health: A Journey of Growth and InnovationMIYO Health has undergone a remarkable transformation since its inception as TeleTeachers. We recognized the evolving needs of schools and the critical role of mental health support in student success. Fueled by this vision, MIYO Health pivoted to developing a comprehensive platform specifically designed to address student mental health concerns. This platform empowers schools with efficient screening tools, evidence-based resources, and valuable data to proactively identify and support students who might need help.“Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the incredible dedication of our team,” says Kishore, CEO of MIYO Health.“This recognition validates our mission to create a healthier, happier student population through early intervention and comprehensive support. We are committed to empowering schools with the tools they need to prioritize student mental health and achieve lasting positive outcomes.”MIYO Health Gives Back: Supporting Schools with the Thrive InitiativeMIYO Health is so excited about this honor and our unwavering passion for supporting schools' mental health efforts. To demonstrate our commitment, we're giving back to school communities this fall by offering a FULL YEAR of our Universal Screening Platform to a limited number of schools - COMPLETELY FREE!We understand the pressing need for early intervention in student mental health. With the alarming statistic of an 11-year average delay between symptom onset and intervention, it's clear that immediate action is crucial. Our platform streamlines the entire screening process, saving educators valuable time and resources.Apply for the Thrive Initiative today! Limited spots available. Visit our website for more information and to apply: miyohealth/thriveAbout MIYO HealthMIYO Health empowers schools to prioritize student mental health through a user-friendly platform that streamlines screening, data analysis, and intervention support. Our mission is to equip educators and administrators with the tools and resources necessary to identify at-risk students early and connect them with appropriate support services.

