New Book Release: 'Remind Me And Others' By Morgan Scott Phenix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Reflective Journey through Life's Moments and Lessons

UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Morgan Scott Phenix announces the release of his latest work, "Remind Me and Others," published by Luminare Press in 2022. This compelling collection of personal essays, stories, and poems invites readers on a reflective journey, celebrating life's fleeting moments and enduring lessons.In "Remind Me and Others," Phenix intricately weaves together narratives that resonate with the essence of human experience. Through poignant reflections on personal growth, loss, and resilience, Phenix offers readers a glimpse into the profound connections that shape our lives.Morgan Scott Phenix, Ed.D., brings a wealth of experience as a career educator and administrator, known for his unconventional path that led him from academia to unexpected adventures, including his current role at a recycling center. Phenix is also the author of "Elizabeth's Story" and "A Life Worth Living/A Story Worth Telling," showcasing his versatile storytelling abilities. He resides in the serene landscapes of Kettle Hollow, Page County, Virginia.Reflecting on his journey as an accidental writer, Phenix reveals, "I didn't set out to write any of the books. But as a community college dean, I lost a bet that led me to a creative writing course. Little did I know, that moment would shape years of writing and storytelling. 'Remind Me and Others' is a testament to the unexpected joys and lessons found in embracing life's challenges.""Remind Me and Others" encourages readers to delve beyond its prose and verse, urging them to contemplate their own narratives and legacies. Phenix believes, "As we gather and weave our stories, we uncover the shared threads of humanity. It's in these moments that we find warmth and inspiration."This poignant collection promises to resonate with readers seeking solace, wisdom, and connection in the pages of Phenix's reflective prose. "Remind Me and Others" is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers or his website at morganscottphenix .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Morgan Scott Phenix' Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.