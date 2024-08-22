SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Mongodb

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In MongoDB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MDB) and reminds investors of the September 9, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint alleges that on March 7, 2024, MongoDB reported strong Q4 2024 results and then announced lower than expected full-year guidance for 2025. MongoDB attributed it to the Company's change in its“sales incentive structure” which led to a decrease in revenue related to“unused commitments and multi-year licensing deals.”

Following this news, MongoDB's stock price fell by $28.59 per share to close at $383.42 per share.

Later, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB further lowered its guidance for the full year 2025 attributing it to“macro impacting consumption growth.” Analysts commenting on the reduced guidance questioned if changes made to the Company's marketing strategy“led to change in customer behavior and usage patterns.”

Following this news, MongoDB's stock price fell by $73.94 per share to close at $236.06 per share.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding MongoDB's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

