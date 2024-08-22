Impact Christian Academy Back To School In A New Building

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Impact Christian Academy

Impact Christian Schools

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 22

DANE COUNTY, WIS., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Christian Academy High School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new building in Verona for the upcoming school year. All friends, families, and community members are invited to celebrate this milestone at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 22.Now in its second year, Impact Christian Academy High School is the sixth school in the Impact Christian (ICS) network, with plans to expand on the horizon. ICS welcomes the public to join and celebrate the academy's new 8,000-square-foot home inside the Verona Athletic Center (VAC) and learn about expansion opportunities. The ceremony will include a prayer service for the school's future and the upcoming school year.Date: Aug. 22Time: 6:30 p.m.Location: 411 Prairie Heights Dr., VeronaImpact Christian Academy will support grades 9 and 10 in the 2024-2025 school year and plans to add a grade yearly until it is a full 9-12 high school.“It's [ICA] helping me to grow closer to God, meet new friends that I can grow close to, and teachers that can help me actually grow in life and grow closer to God,” ICA student Mason Week said.“We are blessed to open Impact Christian Academy's new doors, a testament to our commitment to Christ-centered education,” Kevin Mehring, Impact Christian Academy Board Member, said.“We look forward to seeing how God will shape future leaders through this school.”Join in celebrating the opening of Impact Christian Academy and its continued growth in our community.About Impact Christian Academy High School: Impact Christian Academy High School is a Christ-centered school that inspires students to reach their intellectual potential, grow in faith, and serve others. The academy focuses on holistic development, integrating a values-based curriculum that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. With a commitment to fostering critical thinking and compassionate service, ICA partners with parents to create a supportive community, guiding students to use their God-given talents to make a positive impact.About Impact Christian Schools: Impact Christian Schools is a private, nonprofit, and nondenominational institution committed to offering a Christian education that enriches students, their families, and the broader community. It admits students of any race, color, national, or ethnic origin and does not discriminate in school-administered programs. For the 2023-2024 school year, 52,189 students participated in one of Wisconsin's four Parental Choice Programs. More than 17,000 students and 300 schools participated in the WPCP, which Impact Christian Academy participates in. The number of programs and enrollment has grown steadily since 1998, reflecting increasing demand for alternative educational options.

