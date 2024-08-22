Consumers Energy Moving Forward With Effort To Help Customers Power New Renewable Energy Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MPSC Approves Program to Launch New Wind and Solar in 2025

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers is moving forward with an expanded customer-powered clean energy effort that will lower costs and help protect the planet after receiving approval today from the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Consumers Energy's new Energy Program will enable every household and business to match 100% of their energy use with cost-effective wind and solar power. Landlords, businesses and other individuals can also purchase renewable energy on someone else's behalf through a new effort called Green Giving.

"Consumers Energy is excited to expand customers' options so more people can power clean energy here in Michigan," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience.

The new programs will roll out in 2025. Consumers Energy customers can learn more and sign up for updates at ConsumersEnergy/renewablehome .

Highlights of Consumers Energy's customer-powered proposal:



More options for large-scale solar and wind – Consumers Energy is removing the cap on its utility-scale renewable energy programs, to move forward with wind and solar projects as quickly as customers want. The existing large business program is now open for everyone to participate, giving residential and small business customers an option to sign up for cost-effective, utility-scale renewable energy projects. Green Giving – This new program will allow subscribers to pass along clean energy benefits to others. This would be a path for businesses, nonprofits, charitable foundations or individuals to share program benefits with friends, family, tenants, staff or to help low-income neighbors in need. This offering has a dedicated focus to support those who receive this gift to enjoy the financial and environmental benefits from wind and solar projects that Consumers Energy develops.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media



Facebook:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

SOURCE Consumers Energy