CMC Awarded On TIME's America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 List

CMC ) has earned recognition on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 . This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and ranking provider.

America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 were identified based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency for companies that operate in the United States and generated at least $100M in revenue but less than $10 billion in 2022 or 2023.

The list can be viewed on TIME's website.

"CMC is proud to receive this award from TIME and Statista, Inc. in recognition of our investment in our employees.

We strive to provide our over 13,000 employees an environment where safety is our top concern, and where they have the opportunity for both personal and professional growth," commented Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Since our founding in 1915, CMC has consistently focused on being a responsible company while providing value for all our stakeholders including our employees, customers, communities, financial partners and our shareholders."

To learn more about CMC or our environmental stewardship and sustainability efforts, please visit cmc or cmc.

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission.

