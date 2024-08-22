Robert Half Named A 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) has again been recognized as one of PEOPLE's Companies that Care® . This prestigious recognition highlights Robert Half's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, supporting employee well-being and making a positive impact in communities worldwide.

The Companies that Care list, compiled annually by PEOPLE magazine in partnership with Great Place to Work, celebrates businesses that go above and beyond in creating exceptional workplace cultures and supporting their employees and communities. Winners are determined based on confidential feedback based on over 1.3 million survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees. The ranking considers factors such as how employees rate their workplace, company innovation, leadership effectiveness and trust in management. Companies are only considered for this highly competitive list if they are a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM organization.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of People's Companies that Care," said M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half. "This accolade reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where our people can thrive while making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Robert Half's selection for this honor was based on several key initiatives and achievements:



People-first culture: Robert Half

listens to its employees and responds with action to drive positive change across the enterprise. Through regular employee surveys, flexible work options and career growth opportunities, the company puts the well-being and success of its people first.



Inclusive workplace:

Robert Half strives to cultivate a workplace that is inclusive and welcoming to all. The company offers a variety of inclusive benefits and resources including extensive professional development and mentoring programs. Thousands of employees across the globe are members of Robert Half's Employee Network Groups, designed to create opportunities for connection and learning. Community support:

Through programs like gift matching and the "Dollars for Doers" initiative, Robert Half encourages and amplifies employee-driven philanthropy. Charitable contributions worldwide totaled more than

$7 million

in 2023, including contributions to

Robert Half's nonprofit partners and matching gifts, as well as employees' volunteer time.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contact talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search service. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf .

SOURCE Robert Half