Dillard’S, Inc. Announces $0.25 Cash Dividend

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, (DDS-NYSE) (the“Company” or“Dillard's”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable November 4, 2024 to of record as of September 30, 2024.

