Curate Increases Prize Money For 'Art Of Simplicity Challenge' To $5,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curate, a premier foodservice manufacturers' rep group, announces it has doubled the Grand Prize to $5,000 for its 2024 Art of Simplicity Challenge. The contest is a collaborative initiative designed to celebrate efficiency and ingenuity, simplify the world, and showcase the power of its network.

Enter to win by submitting a culinary hack through a summary paragraph, photo, or a 30-second video! The winner receives a $5000 prize and national marketing exposure through Curate's social network.

The contest is open until December 23, 2024. Enter now at for your chance to win.

About Curate:

Curate is the premier food service industry manufacturers' rep group, specializing in commercial kitchens, restaurant and bar equipment, foodservice supplies, and tabletop products.

About Forward Solutions:

Forward Solutions is a diverse group of service companies offering sales, marketing, and data solutions to organizations across the country. With unrivaled connections, deep expertise, and a customer-first approach, we empower clients with the comprehensive support and tools needed to grow their business. Our manufacturer representative portfolio includes AvisionTM, CurateTM, Electris360TM, OneSolutionTM, RelyPakTM and StruXurTM. Additionally, C3TeamTM and XpandDemandTM serve manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.

