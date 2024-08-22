Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Conference Call On September 19
Date
8/22/2024 4:31:00 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI ) plans to release its fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, September 19, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss first quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.
|
What:
|
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|
|
|
When:
|
8:30 am ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
|
|
How:
|
Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via telephone, please dial 877-407-9219
About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
(Analysts) Courtney Aquilla (407) 245-5054
(Media) Rich Jeffers (407) 245-4189
SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial
MENAFN22082024003732001241ID1108591565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.