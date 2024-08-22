Millerknoll Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call And Webcast
Date
8/22/2024 4:30:59 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN ) will announce its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, September 19, 2024 after the stock market closes. The same day, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website at , or participate via telephone by dialing (888) 596-4144 and entering the conference identification number 9363323.
An online archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Additional links to materials supporting the release will be available at .
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.
MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.
SOURCE MillerKnoll
MENAFN22082024003732001241ID1108591560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.