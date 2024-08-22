Millerknoll Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZEELAND, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, (NASDAQ: MLKN ) will announce its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, September 19, 2024 after the stock closes. The same day, the Company will host a call and webcast to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website at , or participate via telephone by dialing (888) 596-4144 and entering the conference identification number 9363323.

An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Additional links to materials supporting the release will be available at .

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.

MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

