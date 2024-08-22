Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
Date
8/22/2024 4:30:51 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the“Company”) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, September 5, 2024 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A LINK to the live Audio webcast will be available on Quanex's website at in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.
Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company's website at in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.
About Quanex
Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.
CONTACT: Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
...
MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108591554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.