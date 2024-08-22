Energy Services Of America To Present At The 15Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 29Th
8/22/2024 4:16:44 PM
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (Nasdaq: ESOA ), today announced management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor conference on Thursday, August 29th at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Energy Services' presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30pm ET. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: .
The Company will also host 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences should contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or [email protected] .
About Energy Services
Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA ), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.
