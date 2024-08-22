Workday And Equifax Announce Strategic Partnership To Modernize Employment And Income Verification Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Workday's Employment Verification Connector For Equifax Will Help Workday Customers Verify Employment and Income Details Faster and More Efficiently, Streamlining Operations and Reducing Costs

PLEASANTON, Calif. and ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , and Equifax (NYSE: EFX ), a global data, analytics and company, today announced a new strategic partnership to help make employment and income verifications for Workday customers' employees easier and faster than ever before.

"Through this partnership with Equifax we are meeting the moment for our customers and their employees by making the employment and income verification process faster and more efficient," said Matthew Brandt, senior vice president, global partners, Workday. "This partnership improves the employee experience by simplifying and speeding up the process by which they secure loans and government benefits, which frees up HR teams to focus on more meaningful work such as employee performance and wellbeing."



By integrating Workday Payroll and The Work Number ® employment and income verification service from Equifax, Workday customers will be able to offer their employees seamless, instant verifications in support of their most important life events such as buying their first home. The power of the Equifax credentialing process, combined with the rigorous security and reliability of the Workday platform, will also help Workday customers significantly streamline operations and reduce costs by automating the verification process – saving time with every verification inquiry while supporting employees across a broad spectrum of individual needs.

"This new partnership with Workday directly supports our Equifax purpose: to help people live their financial best," said Joe Muchnick, senior vice president, alliances, Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Through this integration, Workday customers will be able to provide their employees with the instant verifications that are often a necessary step as they pursue important life events like applying for a home mortgage, an auto loan or government benefits."

Workday's new opt-in Employment Verification Connector For Equifax integration is expected to be available to all U.S. Payroll customers in 2025. Workday is providing this integration at no additional cost to customers.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries –

from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday .

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX ), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.