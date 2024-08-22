Kirkland's To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results On September 5, 2024

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-560-2577

International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4163

Conference ID: 10191210

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

An operator will register your name and organization.

If there is any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact [email protected] .

A live audio webcast will be available online at .

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion either online at or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-0088).

The Replay ID is 3267325.

The telephone replay will be available through September 12, 2024, and the online replay will be available for one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 325 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, , under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor and furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating in-store and online environment provides the Company's customers with a unique brand experience. More information can be found at

