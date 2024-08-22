Astrana Health, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
8/22/2024 4:16:42 PM
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH ), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.
The Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Friday, September 6, 2024, including a fireside chat at 12:20pm ET.
The Cowen 9th Annual FutureHealth Conference, being held in New York, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, including a panel discussion at 1:25pm ET.
The Baird Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, including a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET.
About Astrana Health, Inc.
Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and approximately one million patients in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), a network of risk-bearing organizations (RBOs) that encompasses independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and state-specific entities such as Restricted
Knox-Keene licensed health plans in California, and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit .
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(626) 943-6491
[email protected]
Asher Dewhurst, ICR Westwicke
[email protected]
