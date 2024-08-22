Astrana Health, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH ), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Friday, September 6, 2024, including a fireside chat at 12:20pm ET.

The Cowen 9th Annual FutureHealth Conference, being held in New York, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, including a panel discussion at 1:25pm ET. The Baird Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, including a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and approximately one million patients in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), a network of risk-bearing organizations (RBOs) that encompasses independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and state-specific entities such as Restricted

Knox-Keene licensed health plans in California, and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit .

