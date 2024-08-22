Parsons Selected To Maintain Advanced Transportation Operation Technology For Transportation Customer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been awarded nearly $46M to oversee Operations Maintenance Services for an East Coast strategic customer.



“We are proud to apply our cutting-edge technologies to improve service delivery,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“As leaders in digital transformation, our capabilities will enhance and streamline our program management delivery model, providing premier transportation services and solutions.”

This project includes both preventative and reactive maintenance and spare parts inventory for all project elements. Maintaining roadway technology systems and devices helps enable peak performance and state of good repair, effectively monitoring and managing roadway traffic incidents. These devices include traffic signals, ITS devices, and network infrastructure. In addition to utilizing the state's existing maintenance management systems to manage the day-to-day program work, Parsons will explore the application of digital twins and AI to help improve scheduling and service reliability.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

