Wintrust Expands Workplace Solutions Offering For Hsas, Fsas, And More, Powered By First Dollar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it has selected First Dollar to power savings accounts, health flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other employee benefit accounts. Wintrust will leverage First Dollar's best-in-class to enhance and elevate its consumer-directed health and lifestyle accounts portfolio for a fully integrated benefit experience aligned with the Wintrust standard.



Today's benefit offerings look different from yesterday's. Employers report that cost, employee engagement, and vendor management are the top three challenges to providing employees with health and welfare benefits. The Wintrust-First Dollar partnership seeks to bridge this gap with a health benefits solution in the award-winning style Wintrust clients have come to expect.

“What sets us apart is our culture of building relationships based on our high-quality service and tailored solutions that help our customers run their business,” said Tim Crane, President and CEO of Wintrust.“Wintrust Workplace Solutions mimics this same service-delivery model, providing the one-on-one expertise and knowledge that our clients have come to expect. Pair that with the exceptional online experience from First Dollar and you've got a well-rounded, holistic benefits offering you won't find from other banks.”

“Wintrust is the one-stop shop for the financial needs of our bank clients,” said Mark Siebold, head of Wintrust Workplace Solutions.“By offering cutting-edge technology with a focus on employee education and engagement, our mission is to be part of the solution to reduce health care costs while helping employees save for health care expenses in retirement,” said Mark.

With assets of approximately $62 billion, over 200 branches in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Florida, and a large commercial banking presence across the U.S., Wintrust customers enjoy the resources of a large bank and the customer-first service of a community bank. With the launch of this new product suite, corporations and their employees have access to the following tax-advantaged and lifestyle accounts:



Commuter benefit programs

Dependent care flexible spending accounts (DC-FSAs)

Health flexible spending accounts (FSAs)

Health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs)

Health savings accounts (HSAs)

Lifestyle spending accounts (LSAs) Limited purpose flexible spending accounts (LP-FSAs)



First Dollar's modern fintech platform, integrated investing experience, and nonbank trustee (NBT) designation stood out during Wintrust's vendor selection process. Wintrust will use First Dollar's documented APIs, low-code widgets, and branding tools to fully enhance the benefits experience and offer an integrated HSA investing experience with First Dollar's support for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and stocks.

“Accessing your HSA and FSA funds should feel effortless,” said Jason Bornhorst, CEO and co-founder of First Dollar.“We're excited to partner with Wintrust as they make this suite of health spending benefits available to clients - and most importantly, employees - across the country.”

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $62 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its“Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit .

About First Dollar

First Dollar builds flexible infrastructure for health spending benefits. First Dollar offers a suite of software tools and APIs that enable organizations to launch and manage pre-tax accounts, lifestyle benefits, rewards programs, and supplemental benefits. First Dollar's Benefit Suite includes the Health Wallet for consumers, the Health Wallet Manager for administrators, and the Health Wallet Platform for partners.

