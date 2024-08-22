Avidxchange’S Board Authorizes First Ever Share Repurchase Plan Of Up To $100 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) software and payment solutions for middle businesses and their suppliers, today announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program effective immediately with authorization to purchase up to $100 million of the Company's common shares. Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The timing, price and volume of the repurchases will be executed based on various market and legal factors, and subject to a $50 million cap in any fiscal year pursuant to the terms of the Company's recently amended and restated credit facility. The share repurchase program will terminate upon the earlier of December 31, 2025 or the date on which the maximum dollar amount has been expended, but is subject to suspension, modification or termination at any time at the Company's discretion.



“Since going public, we have accelerated our path to adjusted EBITDA profitability and delivered our first ever profit on a GAAP basis driven by on-going revenue growth and gross margin expansion. The share repurchase reflects confidence in our long-term growth, profit and cashflow prospects; our disciplined capital allocation strategy to drive capital returns and partially offset stock-based compensation dilution; and our solid balance sheet, which has enabled us to pay down our bank debt while sustaining organic and inorganic reinvestments to fund the future innovation and growth within our core business,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

About AvidXchangeTM

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit .

