DIAGNOS Announces Date Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos (“DIAGNOS” or the“Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical issues through the use of its FLAIRE based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that the 2024 annual general and special meeting of (the“Meeting”) will be held on September 25th, 2024, at 10 a.m.



Purposes of the Meeting

To receive the annual report of management, the audited consolidated statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the independent auditor's report thereon;To elect the directors of the Corporation;To reappoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP, as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix its remuneration;To approve, by ordinary resolution, the amendment to the Corporation's existing stock option plan in order to increase the maximum number of common shares that may be issued pursuant thereto by 2,000,000, as approved by the Board of directors on August 21, 2024; andTo transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Attendance / participation at the Meeting

Registered Shareholders and Non-registered Holders (as defined in the 2024 Management Information Circular available on ) who do not intend to vote at the Meeting are kindly asked to participate via videoconferencing using this link; meeting link .

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who intend to vote at the Meeting will be able to vote in person at the Corporation's head office located at 7005 Taschereau Blvd, Suite 265, Brossard, QC.

The Corporation is strongly recommending all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at and .

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marc-André Massue, CFO and Secretary

DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 235

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.