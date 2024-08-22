(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lidia Molinara Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations

Lidia Molinara receives the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

Lidia Molinara - featured on Times Square billboard

Lidia Molinara, Founder of“Take Care with Meds," was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lidia Molinara, Founder of the “Take Care with Meds” podcast, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This transcendental event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 diverse women, each offering solutions to issues women and girls face around the world, as well as Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, who encouraged the audience to empower women and girls worldwide.Lidia Molinara is a distinguished and award-winning clinical pharmacist leader, certified geriatric practitioner, certified patient safety officer, and a former owner/operator of specialty pharmacies, as well as a TEDx speaker .Lidia has dedicated her career to championing patient engagement and empowerment to protect against medical errors and medication mishaps.“My story helps anyone engaging in healthcare or in assisting by being a caregiver would benefit. As women, it is essential that we understand that we do need to take the time for our screenings and to allow ourselves the ability to not be afraid to speak up,” said Molinara“As a healthcare professional, I am spreading awareness on what can go wrong and what you need to do to protect yourself. It is all the cumulation of so many personal and professional experiences that can then be condensed to deliver the message of the importance of being engaged in healthcare to be safe. Healthcare is best when you actively participate and take the necessary steps to ensure you are safe and protected,” she continued.Her talk, titled“Women's Voices: Shape Optimal Healthcare Journeys through Advocacy,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, which was created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“This 5-step system allows the talk to have structure so that the message resonates and is delivered impactfully. My confidence in delivering the talk definitely improved since the structure also made the talk easier to memorize. In my writing, it allows me to pull the stories and put it into the right context so that it is clear, concise, and memorable,” she expressed.Attendees from several countries and continents were present for the event and shared how Lidia Molinara's talk impacted them:“Her story is very important for all women to learn to listen to themselves, listen to their bodies, and communicate their needs effectively to make sure they receive the care they need and deserve.”“Lidia Molinara's speech was truly inspirational and eye-opening. Her passion for advocating for women's health issues was evident in every word she spoke, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended. Lidia's dedication to empowering women to take control of their healthcare is a driving force for positive change in the community, and her advocacy work is nothing short of commendable.”“We need to know Lidia's ACE acronym to help us get through the health care system and life.”“Lidia's speech made me feel seen as a woman who has been ignored and waved away within the medical system. So many of us are told their medical concerns are invalid or mild, but she encourages us to advocate for ourselves and trust our instincts about our own bodies.”“I will start to document my health record and speak up my voice regarding my own health.”“Lidia's message reminds us that our voice is powerful and we must use it to advocate for ourselves.”“She gives real-world, actionable tips that will help each patient be an advocate and champion for their own health!”“An important message every woman should hear.”“Lidia's message is critical in today's healthcare system of negligence that often disregards the patient. Sometimes as women, our health needs aren't taken seriously. She makes us feel empowered to confidently advocate for our own health concerns whenever and wherever needed.”“Her story is both heartbreaking and compelling, serving as a crucial reminder that women must be informed and proactive in managing their healthcare. Lidia provided excellent tips on how to gather information, conduct research, and ask informed questions when interacting with medical professionals. Her presentation was timely, informative, and essential for anyone seeking to take control of their health journey.”“Her personal story highlighted the critical issue of gender disparities in healthcare and it addressed the unique challenges women often face in receiving appropriate medical care. It's a call to action for women to take control of their health and ensure they receive the care they deserve.”At the event, Lidia Molinara was also honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by U.S. President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to empowering and educating people to be health care advocates for themselves and others. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.Molinara encourages all to watch the summit videos:“Learning is lifelong. This summit is educational but so inspiring to know that our spirits and power as women is a force and should be heard and celebrated.”To learn more visit lidiamolinara and follow her @lidiamolinara. You may also connect with her on LinkedIn at .

