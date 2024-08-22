CRWD STOCK NEWS: Robbins LLP Reminds Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. Investors To Seek More Information About The Securities Class Action Action

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Misled Investors Regarding the Efficacy of its Falcon Product

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants repeatedly touted the efficacy of the Falcon platform while assuring investors that CrowdStrike's technology was“validated, tested, and certified.” The complaint contends these statements were false and misleading because defendants failed to disclose that: (1) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of the Company's customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike.

Beginning on July 19, 2024, investors learned about critical issues with CrowdStrike's technology when a single update pushed by CrowdStrike caused outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices worldwide, including financial institutions, government entities, and corporations. Further, CrowdStrike disclosed that the outages had left users vulnerable to potential hacking threats. On this news, shares of CrowdStrike fell $38.09, or 11%, to close at $304.96 on July 19, 2024. As more information came to light regarding the outages, the Company's stock continued to decline, closing at $233.64 on July 30, 2024.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by September 30, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

