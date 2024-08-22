عربي


Tesla To Recall More Than 9,000 Model X Suvs, NHTSA Says

8/22/2024 3:27:28 PM

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash.

"The front and centre roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," NHTSA said in a letter dated August 20.


The letter said the EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.

Khaleej Times

