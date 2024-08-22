Tesla To Recall More Than 9,000 Model X Suvs, NHTSA Says
Date
8/22/2024 3:27:28 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:00 PM
Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:01 PM
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash.
"The front and centre roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," NHTSA said in a letter dated August 20.
The letter said the EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.
MENAFN22082024000049011007ID1108591411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.