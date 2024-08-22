Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Argentina's Jujuy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Argentina's Jujuy province on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 274 km (170.26 miles), the GFZ said.

ALSO READ:

UAE records mild earthquake, tremors felt by residents

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles Taiwan

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Syria