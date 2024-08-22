عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Argentina's Jujuy

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Argentina's Jujuy


8/22/2024 3:27:27 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Argentina's Jujuy province on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 274 km (170.26 miles), the GFZ said.


ALSO READ:

  • UAE records mild earthquake, tremors felt by residents
  • Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles Taiwan
  • Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Syria

MENAFN22082024000049011007ID1108591410


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search