Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Argentina's Jujuy
Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Argentina's Jujuy province on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 274 km (170.26 miles), the GFZ said.
