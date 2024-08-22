Israeli Occupation Forces Displacement Of 100,000 Palestinians From Deir Al Balah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Deir Al Balah's municipality revealed that the Israeli continues to oppress its residents and reduce livable spaces in the city located in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

The municipality stated that the occupation has caused further suffering for the residents of Deir Al Balah by displacing about 100,000 citizens and putting 20 shelters out of service after requesting the evacuation of new neighborhoods in the city and overcrowding it in the west.

What previously was labeled as a "safe humanitarian area" by the occupation, Deir Al Balah now homes nearly more than half of the residents of Gaza due to the Strip's exposure to increasing escalation and targeting that makes it difficult to provide services to the residents as well as many humanitarian institutions and facilities being put out of service.

The municipality called on the international community to pressure the occupation to stop the forced displacement, which has become an adopted move by the occupation to make every area in the Gaza Strip unsafe and uninhabitable.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces ordered forced evacuations for new areas in Deir Al Balah as it will operate militarily in the area, causing further displacement and humanitarian tragedy for the displaced families.

The targeted area includes large parts of Salah Al Din Road and other neighborhoods crowded with displaced people/residents and shelters. The area is close to the only Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah.

